Prabhas Reveals Secret Behind Saaho Title And other Big Moments From Bengaluru Event

Prabhas, who became a household name with the Baahubali series, will soon be seen in Saaho, slated to arrive in theatres on August 30, 2019. The 'action entertainer' has grabbed plenty of attention due to its powerful title, which might help it open on a terrific note at the box office. During a press meet, held earlier today (August 23, 2019) in Bengaluru, Prabhas revealed that the makers chose 'Saaho' as the title as it means 'Jai Ho' in Sanskrit.

"It means something like 'Jai Ho' in Sanskrit. You have to watch the movie to know why exactly we went for this title," said Prabhas.

Saaho features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Praising the Bollywood actress, Prabhas said that she is a passionate and cooperative person.

"Shraddha is very cooperative. She supported the Saaho team a lot, which is important for a movie of this scale," added Prabhas.

Speaking about his fitness regime for Saaho, Prabnas said that he turned vegetarian in order to get the right look.

"For Baahubali, I needed to gain muscle so I ate a lot of animals. I needed to lose muscle for Saaho so I became a vegetarian," quipped Prabhas.

Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks Prabhas' Bollywood debut. Speaking about shooting each scene twice, he said that it was 'not easy'.

"I did Baahubali in Tamil and Telugu but doing Saaho in Hindi-Telugu was not easy. We used to shoot in Telugu, relax and then do the same thing in Hindi," revealed Prabhas.

Speaking about his tryst with Hindi, Prabhas said that he hired a master in order to pick up the language.

"In Hyderabad, we speak Hindi here and there. I can read and write the language but don't speak it at home so I had to take help from a master," said Prabhas.

Interestingly, Prabhas has often been linked with Billa co-star Anushka Shetty. Reacting to a question about his 'affair' with the actress, he said that he has nothing to say as people have already 'decided' that the Mirchi co-stars are in love.

Coming back to Saaho, it is slated to release in four languages (Hindi,Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam), which makes it the biggest movie of 2019.