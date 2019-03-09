Prabhas’s Family Is Looking For This Type Of A Bride For Him!

Prabhas, whose fan base has no bounds, is one among the most eligible bachelors of the country and the talks surrounding Prabhas's marriage has been a hot topic of discussion on media. Many a rumours had surfaced regarding Prabhas's marriage.

According to the latest reports, Prabhas's aunt Shyamala Devi, wife of Krishnam Raju, spoke about the rumours regarding Prabhas's marriage as well as the type of girl that the family is looking for.

"Girl should mingle with each and everyone as ours is a very big family. Every year Krishnam Raju celebrates a get together in a good resort and so all the girls who entered our family till now mingled with everyone. So we are looking for a girl who gets along well with all our family members.", she was quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.

Regarding the rumours regarding Prabhas's marriage, she said "Whatever news came about Prabhas' marriage till now are just rumors. None of them are true. Prabhas never used to show interest whenever marriage topic came and always used to talk about his films. Even when we asked, he used to say, he would speak only after completion of both his projects. Since he is set to complete his projects, we will soon reveal about his marriage".