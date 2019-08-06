English
    Prabhas's Heartfelt Message To Directors, Actors And Producers Of Other Movies!

    By
    |

    Prabhas and Saaho's entire team are prepping up for the grand release of the movie, which is just a few weeks away. Saaho has already turned out to be a film with nationwide appeal and the Prabhas starrer will be releasing in multiple languages on the same day. Earlier, the film was scheduled to come out on August 15, 2019 but now, the movie's release has been rescheduled to August 30, 2019.

    A Solo Release

    The big-breaking news is that Saaho will get a solo release across the country. In fact, on August 30, 2019, no other major film from various languages, will be hitting the big screens. This has assured a grand release for the Prabhas starrer.

    A Heartfelt Message

    Prabhas took to his social media account to send out a heartfelt message thanking the directors as well as the makers of various other films of different languages for allowing Saaho a solo release across the country.

    Prabhas's Instagram Post

    Prabhas has sent out this message through his official Instagram account. Along with thanking the actors, directors and producers of other movies, he has also wished their films all the very best. This good gesture by Prabhas has won the hearts of moviebuffs.

    A Message From UV Creations

    UV Creations, the production banner of Saaho, has also come up with a message thanking everyone for facilitating a solo release for Saaho. It has been mentioned that four movies across various industries have been pushed ahead for Saaho's solo release.

    Earlier, the Suriya starrer Kaappaan, which is one among the big releases of the year was supposed to release on August 30, 2019. But later, the makers of the film decided to push the release of the movie to September. Similarly, a few other movies have said to be rescheduled for Saaho. Well, Saaho has got the right platform for a sensational opening at the box office.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
