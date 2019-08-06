Prabhas's Heartfelt Message To Directors, Actors And Producers Of Other Movies!

A Solo Release

The big-breaking news is that Saaho will get a solo release across the country. In fact, on August 30, 2019, no other major film from various languages, will be hitting the big screens. This has assured a grand release for the Prabhas starrer.

A Heartfelt Message

Prabhas took to his social media account to send out a heartfelt message thanking the directors as well as the makers of various other films of different languages for allowing Saaho a solo release across the country.

Prabhas's Instagram Post

Prabhas has sent out this message through his official Instagram account. Along with thanking the actors, directors and producers of other movies, he has also wished their films all the very best. This good gesture by Prabhas has won the hearts of moviebuffs.

A Message From UV Creations

UV Creations, the production banner of Saaho, has also come up with a message thanking everyone for facilitating a solo release for Saaho. It has been mentioned that four movies across various industries have been pushed ahead for Saaho's solo release.