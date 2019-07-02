Prabhas's Marriage: Samantha Akkineni Doesn't Want To See The Saaho Star Hitched?

A Promotional Programme

As mentioned above, the Majili actress is prepping up for the release of Oh Baby. The diva, along with the film's director, had recently attended a television programme named Cash. The promo of this programme has hit the online circuits and it has garnered everyone's attention due to a very special reason.

The Question

Along with Prabhas, his Baahubali co-star rana Daggubati is also one among the most eligible bachelors of Tollywood. In the promo, the anchor could be seen showing the pictures of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, and has asked the Samantha to pick the life-long bachelor from the two.

Samantha's Interesting Answer

In the next snippet of this particular promo, Samantha Akkineni could be heard saying, "We want him to get married". Going by the promo, it seems like Samantha Akkineni said this about Rana Daggubati.

The Return Question

In the next sequence of the promo, the anchor of the show could be heard asking another question to Samantha. "That means you don't want Prabhas to get married?", the anchor has asked.