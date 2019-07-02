Prabhas's Marriage: Samantha Akkineni Doesn't Want To See The Saaho Star Hitched?
Prabhas is a celebrity with a wide fan base and he is genuinely one among the most-eligible bachelors down south. Ever since the release of Baahubali, which made Prabhas a huge sensation all across India, rumours and speculations regarding his marriage has often hit the headlines and they continue to hog the limelight. Now, popular actress Samantha Akkineni, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Oh Baby, has seemingly come up with some interesting comments, which has garnered the attention of one and all. Read the article to get the complete details surrounding this.
A Promotional Programme
As mentioned above, the Majili actress is prepping up for the release of Oh Baby. The diva, along with the film's director, had recently attended a television programme named Cash. The promo of this programme has hit the online circuits and it has garnered everyone's attention due to a very special reason.
The Question
Along with Prabhas, his Baahubali co-star rana Daggubati is also one among the most eligible bachelors of Tollywood. In the promo, the anchor could be seen showing the pictures of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, and has asked the Samantha to pick the life-long bachelor from the two.
Samantha's Interesting Answer
In the next snippet of this particular promo, Samantha Akkineni could be heard saying, "We want him to get married". Going by the promo, it seems like Samantha Akkineni said this about Rana Daggubati.
The Return Question
In the next sequence of the promo, the anchor of the show could be heard asking another question to Samantha. "That means you don't want Prabhas to get married?", the anchor has asked.
Well, this interesting promo has garnered the attention of the fans and they are definitely eager to know what the actual comments of Samantha Akkineni were regarding Prabhas's marriage. Let us wait for the full episode to get a clear picture regarding this.
