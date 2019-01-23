English
    Prabhas's Saaho: Arun Vijay Reveals A Picture From The Sets Of The Movie & It Is A Star-studded One!

    Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a film that ranks high on expectations. The movie, which will be Prabhas's next big release after Baahubali is expected to come out in the theatres in the month of August 2019 and the shoot of the film has been progressing in various schedules.

    Prabhass Saaho: Arun Vijay Reveals A Picture From The Sets Of The Movie & It Is A Star-studded One!

    Interestingly, popular Tamil actor Arun Vijay will also be seen essaying an important role in this Prabhas starrer. The actor will be seen in all-new get up in the movie and he recently took to his Twitter account to share a picture from the sets of Saaho.

    The picture shared by Arun Vijay from the sets of Saaho is indeed a star-studded one and Arun Vijay could be seen along with Prabhas, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Malayalam actor Lal. Take a look at the tweet sent out by Arun Vijay here.

    Shades Of Saaho: Chapter 1, which had released on the special day of Prabhas's birthday was a humoungus success. Well, Saaho is a big budget venture, which is sure to be high on action elements. The film is being directed by Sujeeth. Popular actress Shraddha Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. neil Nithin Mukesh, Chunkey pandey etc., are also a part of the star cast.

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
