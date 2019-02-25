Prabhas's Saaho Co-actor Showers Praises On The Baahubali Actor; Calls Him An Inspiring Personality!

Prabhas will be next seen in the film Saaho, the much-awaited big budget movie, which has been scheduled to release in this year. With Saaho, Prabhas is expected to deliver yet another blockbuster after the grand success of the Baahubali series of movie.

Saaho features some of the rpominent names of the Indian film industry. Popular Tamil actor Arun Vijay is also a part of this big project, directed by Sujeeth. According to the reports, the popular actor has showered praises on his co-actor Prabhas.

(Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Arun Vijay)

According to a recent report by telugu360, the actor, while speaking in a recent interview, mentioned that Prabhas is an inspiring personality. He has also called the Baahubali star a gem of an actor. While talking about Prabhas's perfection and commitment, he mentioned that Prabhas closely follows each take and he never hesitated from going for retakes for the perfection of a scene. Arun Vijay has reportedly mentioned that Prabhas is not resting after the appreciations and achievements that he received after Baahubali, and the actor is keen on delivering another blockbuster in the form of Saaho.

Commenting about Saaho, the actor has also mentioned that Saaho will meet the expectations bestowed on it and would go on to gain a cult tag upon its release.