    Prabhas's Saaho Gets Beaten By SS Rajamouli's RRR?

    By Manu
    |

    The Telugu film industry has some exciting projects in the pipeline, which could be termed as pan-Indian films. Saaho and RRR are the frontrunners in this particular list. Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role, will release this year whereas SS Rajamouli's RRR has been scheduled to come out next year. Interestingly, Saaho and RRR are the next projects of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli respectively, after the Baahubali series of films, for which they had united. Now, some of the reports that have come out reveal that SS Rajamouli's RRR has already overtaken Prabhas's Saaho in a particular aspect.

    Saaho's Overseas Rights

    Earlier, reports had come in that Saaho's overseas rights have been sold for a huge amount. It was reported that Phars films had bagged the overseas rights of the film.

    A Whopping Amount

    It was reported that Saaho bagged as much as Rs 43 crore in terms of overseas rights and thus setting a non-Baahubali record. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 had fetched around Rs 45 crore in terms of overseas rights.

    RRR's Update

    Now, one of the latest updates that have come up regarding RRR, talks about the overseas rights of the same. If reports are to be believed, RRR has overtaken both Baahubali 2 and Saaho, in terms of the overseas rights.

    A New Record

    Going by the reports, Phars films has bagged the overseas rights of RRR as well for Rs 65 crore, which is now an all-time record in Telugu cinema. No other South Indian film has reached such heights in terms of pre-release business in the overseas regions.

    RRR is a big budget venture and it has the presence of some of the big names of Tollywood like Ram Charan and Jr NTR who will be seen essaying the lead roles. Alia Bhatt is also a part of the project. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will also be seen doing a special role in the film.

    Read more about: prabhas saaho rrr ss rajamouli
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
