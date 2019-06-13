Prabhas's Saaho Gets Beaten By SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Saaho's Overseas Rights

Earlier, reports had come in that Saaho's overseas rights have been sold for a huge amount. It was reported that Phars films had bagged the overseas rights of the film.

A Whopping Amount

It was reported that Saaho bagged as much as Rs 43 crore in terms of overseas rights and thus setting a non-Baahubali record. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 had fetched around Rs 45 crore in terms of overseas rights.

RRR's Update

Now, one of the latest updates that have come up regarding RRR, talks about the overseas rights of the same. If reports are to be believed, RRR has overtaken both Baahubali 2 and Saaho, in terms of the overseas rights.

A New Record

Going by the reports, Phars films has bagged the overseas rights of RRR as well for Rs 65 crore, which is now an all-time record in Telugu cinema. No other South Indian film has reached such heights in terms of pre-release business in the overseas regions.