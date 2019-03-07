Prabhas' Saaho Has Failed To Beat Baahubali 2 In This Aspect?

There is no denying the fact that Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role is the most-awaited movie of the year. Not just the Telugu audiences, but Prabhas fans across India are eagerly waiting for this movie, which looks like a solid action movie.

While the release of Saaho is expected to happen in the second half of 2019, the buzz and hype surrounding the film have already started to hog the limelight. Now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the overseas rights of Prabhas' Saaho.

According to the reports that surfaced on the online circuits, the overseas rights of the movie have been sold for an amount above Rs 40 crore and the rights have been bagged by Phars Films. Well, these are indeed huge figures and the pre-release business is sure to be emphatic for the movie. But, if these numbers are to be believed, the movie has failed to achieve what Baahubali 2 had.

Reportedly, Baahubali 2's overseas rights were sold for above Rs 45 crore, which continues to be a record as far as a Telugu movie is considered. Going by the latest numbers, Prabhas' Saaho has failed to beat his own film Baahubali 2's record.

However, the expectation on Saaho is sky high and it has been ranked as one such film which could overtake Baahubali 2 in the theatrical run. Let us hope that the film would go on to weave the big magic at the box office.