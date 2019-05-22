English
    Prabhas's Saaho Poster Lands In An Unexpected Controversy; Shocking Deets Inside

    By Staff
    |

    Nearly two years ago, Prabhas became a pan-India star when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, helmed by the one and only SS Rajamouli, saw 'Darling' essay two roles and give strong proof of his abilities as an actor. With the Baahubali saga behind him, Prabhas is currently working on Saaho which features him in a massy new avatar. The film, slated to hit screens on August 15, 2019, has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it take the box office by storm. Now, here is some surprising news about Saaho.

    Saaho Poster Goes Viral

    Prabhas shared the latest poster of Saaho on Tuesday (May 21, 2019) and confirmed the film's release date. The poster featured 'Darling' in a stylish new avatar, which created a buzz amongst fans with several of them praising the star's transformation. Now, in an unexpected development, it has landed in a controversy.

    Is It An Original?

    According to some movie buffs, the Saaho poster is similar to that of the Hollywood movie Hancock. Some fans have also drawn parallels between it and the poster of the popular series breaking bad. All in all, the consensus is that the Saaho isn't too original.

    About Saaho

    Saaho is touted to be an action-thriller and has been directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth. The film features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and marks her Tollywood debut. A while ago, Prabhas had revealed that the Bollywood diva has a full-fledged role in the film.


    "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story," he had told a news agency.

    A Busy Time For Prabhas

    Interestingly, Prabhas is one of the busiest stars in Tollywood today. Besides Saaho, he also has a film with Pooja Hegde in his kitty. The film, being directed by Radhakrishna, is a pure romantic drama that features the Billa hero in a new avatar.

