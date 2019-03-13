Prabhas Says He Would Have Died Had This Happened During Baahubali

In 2015, Prabhas became the heartthrob of the nation when Baahubali opened to a splendid response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured the 'Rebel' in a double role and served as strong proof of his abilities. Baahubali ended with Katappa killing Baahubali in a shocking manner. The shocking climax ruffled a few feathers and added to the curiosity surrounding the second part.

In a deleted scene from Koffee With Karan, Prabhas is heard saying that Baahubali left quite a few questions unanswered because of its unique ending. He went on to add that he would have simply died had he come to know the answers to the question before beginning Baahubali 2.

"I myself don't know that such a lot of unanswered things are there in the film. If I had known them in advance, I would have died due to pressure," he added.

This is quite a unique answer and proves that Prabhas is one bindass and frank person.

With the Baahubali saga in the past, Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho which is an action-thriller. The film, directed by Sujeeth, also has Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Actor's Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

The film will most probably hit screens this August.