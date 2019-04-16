Prabhas Shares An Exciting Update About Saaho; Deets Inside

In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed SS Rajamouli, featured him in two different roles and served as strong proof of his abilities as a performer. With Baahubali 2 in the past, 'Darling' is currently shooting for the eagerly-awaited Saaho which is one of the biggest films of 2019. Now, here is an exciting update about the magnum opus.

During a recent interaction with the National media, Prabhas said that Saaho is a 'screenplay-based' film and indicated that it is going to be an unforgettable experience for all concerned.

The awesome 'Shades of Saaho' videos suggested that the film would focus more on action than emotions. However, if Prabhas' big revelation is anything to go by, the reality might turn out to be different.

In case you did not know, Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth and will be released in Telugu and Hindi. The film features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

