English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Updates: Prabhas Starrer To Be Wrapped Up By June; Promotions To Begin In July

    By
    |

    Prabhas is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most respected actors in the Telugu film industry today. 'Darling' enjoys a strong fan following, courtesy his dashing looks and humble nature. At present, he is shooting for the eagerly-awaited Saaho. The Sujeeth directorial is touted to be an action-thriller and features the star in a stylish new avatar. Having been on the floors for quite a while now, the details of its current status are finally out.

    As per the latest reports, nearly 50 per cent of the CGI work has been wrapped up. The remaining portions will be finished by May. Saaho will be ready for release around June and the promotions are likely to get underway in July.

    Saaho

    If everything goes as per the current plan, Saaho will manage to keep its date with the fans and hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

    Saaho will be Prabhas' first release after the Baahubali franchise. And, needless to say, this makes it a crucial one for the 'Rebel'.

    Besides Prabhas, Saaho also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead making her Telugu debut. Jackie Shroff and Kavacham baddie Neil Nitin Mukesh are also part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue