Saaho Updates: Prabhas Starrer To Be Wrapped Up By June; Promotions To Begin In July

Prabhas is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most respected actors in the Telugu film industry today. 'Darling' enjoys a strong fan following, courtesy his dashing looks and humble nature. At present, he is shooting for the eagerly-awaited Saaho. The Sujeeth directorial is touted to be an action-thriller and features the star in a stylish new avatar. Having been on the floors for quite a while now, the details of its current status are finally out.

As per the latest reports, nearly 50 per cent of the CGI work has been wrapped up. The remaining portions will be finished by May. Saaho will be ready for release around June and the promotions are likely to get underway in July.

If everything goes as per the current plan, Saaho will manage to keep its date with the fans and hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

Saaho will be Prabhas' first release after the Baahubali franchise. And, needless to say, this makes it a crucial one for the 'Rebel'.

Besides Prabhas, Saaho also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead making her Telugu debut. Jackie Shroff and Kavacham baddie Neil Nitin Mukesh are also part of the cast.

So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Tell us in the space below.