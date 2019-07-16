English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Starrer Saaho Postponed from Aug 15, To Release On This Date?

    By
    |

    In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and did full justice to his mass hero image. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently in the limelight because of his upcoming movie Saaho, one of the biggest releases of the year.

    Saaho is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2019 alongside the Bollywood movies, Mission Mangal and Batla House, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, it seems that the Tollywood biggie is going to be postponed. The buzz is that Saaho will release on August 30, 2019 instead of the original date. One is likely to get clarity about this once an official announcement is made.

    Saaho

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action-entertainer that features Prabhas in a brand-new avatar. The buzz is that the movie features a few stunts that are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies.

    Saaho stars Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Has Tougher Hurdles To Cross? A Big Competition On Cards!

    Source: Aakashavaani

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue