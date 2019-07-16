Prabhas Starrer Saaho Postponed from Aug 15, To Release On This Date?

In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and did full justice to his mass hero image. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently in the limelight because of his upcoming movie Saaho, one of the biggest releases of the year.

Saaho is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2019 alongside the Bollywood movies, Mission Mangal and Batla House, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, it seems that the Tollywood biggie is going to be postponed. The buzz is that Saaho will release on August 30, 2019 instead of the original date. One is likely to get clarity about this once an official announcement is made.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action-entertainer that features Prabhas in a brand-new avatar. The buzz is that the movie features a few stunts that are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies.

Saaho stars Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

Source: Aakashavaani