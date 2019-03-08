Prabhas Starrer Saaho's Interval Sequences To Be Very Expensive?

The works of Saaho, the film that stays at the top among this year's highly anticipated movies, is progressing. Recently, the makers of Saaho had released Shades Of Saaho: Chapter 2, which reaffirmed that the film will be packed with high-octane action sequences.

Now, some really exciting reports have come up regarding one among the many action sequences that the film has on store for the audiences. According to the reports, the shoot of the action sequences for the interval block are currently progressing in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are spending as much as Rs 30 crore for the massive interval block, which is expected to be something really big and special. Well, it seems like the stunts of the film would be first of its kind in Indian cinema.

Saaho is being directed by film-maker Sujith and the film is Prabhas's next big release after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of the leading lady in this much-awaited movie. Saaho also features other big names from various film industries. Arun Vijay, Lal, Jackie Shroff etc., are also a part of the huge star cast. An official update regarding the release date of the film is being awaited.

