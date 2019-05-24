English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Starrer Saaho's Rumours Have Been Busted; Are The Fans Disappointed?

    By Manu
    |

    Recently, Prabhas came up with the much-awaited announcement on the release date of the film along with the brand new posters, which went viral within a short span of time. On the other hand, a few rumours had also surfaced, which definitely did excite the fans.

    Rumours spread like wildfire that Prabhas' Saaho will also have the presence of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The fans were indeed excited about the prospects of such a cameo role in the movie.

    Prabhas Starrer Saahos Rumours Have Been Busted; Are The Fans Disappointed?

    However, it seems like all such reports were indeed just rumours. According to the reports, Saaho's director Sujeeth himself has confirmed that Salman Khan isn't a part of this film. If reports are to be believed, in the interview, the director also revealed that the shoot of the film has been completed and the movie is in the post-production stages now.

    Well, it seems like the fans were indeed excited about the prospects of seeing Prabhas and Salman Khan together on the big screen but now, the director has cleared the air on the rumours. It might have left the fans slightly disappointed but still, Saaho promises to be a stellar film with Prabhas in top form. Let us wait for the stylish entry of the film to the theatres.

    READ: Prabhas's Saaho Poster Lands In An Unexpected Controversy; Shocking Deets Inside

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue