Prabhas Starrer Saaho's Rumours Have Been Busted; Are The Fans Disappointed?

Recently, Prabhas came up with the much-awaited announcement on the release date of the film along with the brand new posters, which went viral within a short span of time. On the other hand, a few rumours had also surfaced, which definitely did excite the fans.

Rumours spread like wildfire that Prabhas' Saaho will also have the presence of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The fans were indeed excited about the prospects of such a cameo role in the movie.

However, it seems like all such reports were indeed just rumours. According to the reports, Saaho's director Sujeeth himself has confirmed that Salman Khan isn't a part of this film. If reports are to be believed, in the interview, the director also revealed that the shoot of the film has been completed and the movie is in the post-production stages now.

Well, it seems like the fans were indeed excited about the prospects of seeing Prabhas and Salman Khan together on the big screen but now, the director has cleared the air on the rumours. It might have left the fans slightly disappointed but still, Saaho promises to be a stellar film with Prabhas in top form. Let us wait for the stylish entry of the film to the theatres.

