Prabhas Starrer Saaho To Hit Screens In China Soon?

Prabhas, the one and only 'Darling' of Telugu cinema, will soon be resuming work on Prabhas 20 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, being referred to as 'Jaan', features the mass hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. Now, here is some more big news for the Baahubali hero's 'die-hard fans'. According to reports, Prabhas's latest big release Saaho, which arrived in theatres in India on August 30, 2019, is set to hit screens in China pretty soon.

It will reportedly be releasing in over 10, 000 screens and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned.

Interestingly, the iconic Baahubali 2 did not do too well in China. Similarly, the Tamil biggie 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, proved to be a dud in the important market. As such, Saaho might not have a smooth in the country. That said and done, it featured some stylish chase sequences and power-packed action scenes, which clicked with the target audience. If they are retained in the Chinese version, the action-thriller might exceed expectations, helping Prabhas expand his fan base further.

In case, you did not know, Saaho was directed by Sujeeth and revolved around the exploits on an 'undercover cop'. It starred Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belawadi and others too were a part of the cast. The film did well in the Hindi belt but underperformed everywhere else.

Coming back to Prabhas, he has reportedly already signed his next film/Prabhas 21. The grapevine suggests, he will soon be teaming up with ace director Koratala Siva for a mass movie, produced by Ram Charan. Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram too is trying to convince the Mr Perfect star to do a movie with him but nothing has been finalized yet.

