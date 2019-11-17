    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas Starrer Saaho To Hit Screens In China Soon?

      By
      |

      Prabhas, the one and only 'Darling' of Telugu cinema, will soon be resuming work on Prabhas 20 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, being referred to as 'Jaan', features the mass hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. Now, here is some more big news for the Baahubali hero's 'die-hard fans'. According to reports, Prabhas's latest big release Saaho, which arrived in theatres in India on August 30, 2019, is set to hit screens in China pretty soon.

      It will reportedly be releasing in over 10, 000 screens and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned.

      Prabhas Starrer Saaho To Hit Screens In China Soon

      Interestingly, the iconic Baahubali 2 did not do too well in China. Similarly, the Tamil biggie 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, proved to be a dud in the important market. As such, Saaho might not have a smooth in the country. That said and done, it featured some stylish chase sequences and power-packed action scenes, which clicked with the target audience. If they are retained in the Chinese version, the action-thriller might exceed expectations, helping Prabhas expand his fan base further.

      In case, you did not know, Saaho was directed by Sujeeth and revolved around the exploits on an 'undercover cop'. It starred Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belawadi and others too were a part of the cast. The film did well in the Hindi belt but underperformed everywhere else.

      Coming back to Prabhas, he has reportedly already signed his next film/Prabhas 21. The grapevine suggests, he will soon be teaming up with ace director Koratala Siva for a mass movie, produced by Ram Charan. Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram too is trying to convince the Mr Perfect star to do a movie with him but nothing has been finalized yet.

      Prabhas Gets Trolled After Saaho's Amazon Prime Release!

      Read more about: saaho prabhas
      Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue