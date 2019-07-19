Prabhas's Saaho To Release On August 30: Will This Force Gang Leader Team To Take A Drastic Step?

Trouble For Gang Leader?

Nani starrer Gang Leader, directed by Vikram Kumar, too is slated to release on August 30, 2019, which has ruffled a few feathers. The general feeling is that Prabhas mania might completely overshadow Gang Leader if the two films clash at the box office.

A Mistake?

The makers of Saaho are alleged to have recently met the Gang Leader team and requested them to change the release date. However, according to reports, the talks failed to yield any result as the makers of the Nani starrer refused to entertain the request.

The Inside Story

Interestingly, the buzz is that the makers of Gang Leader are toying with the idea of postponing the film to September 13, 2019, as clashing with Saaho might not be a good idea. If this is indeed the case, an official announcement regarding the release date will most probably be made in the coming days.

About Saaho

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action-thriller that features several stunts at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The film has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff too are a part of the cast.

About Gang Leader

Gang Leader, featuring the 'Natural Star' in a massy avatar, is one of the biggest films of Nani's career and has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady.