English
 »   »   »  Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director For A Big Budget Venture?

Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director For A Big Budget Venture?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Telugu film industry is all set to witness some really big projects. All the fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the actor's next venture after Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. In fact, Prabhas has rightly turned out to be a pan-Indian star, who enjoys a great fan base in the northern part of India as well. The audiences are keenly looking forward for each upcoming project of the actor. Now, certain speculations have come up regarding one of the upcoming projects of Prabhas, which is sure leave Prabhas fans thrilled and excited. Read on to know more about the same here.

    KGF

    As you all know, Kannada movie KGF has rightly turned out to be the movie of the moments, with the film fetching great responses. Even the Telugu version of KGF has been fetching excellent reports from various parts.

    Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director?

    Now, a few reports have come up regarding the upcoming venture of Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF. According to a recent report by Cinejosh, reports have been doing the rounds that a project with Prabhas and Prasanth Neel is in the planning and it will be produced by Dil Raju.

    Prasanth Neel Met Prabhas?

    The report also adds that Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF had met Prabhas, upon the big success of KGF. The reports also suggests that the film is in its initial stages and might take off in the year 2020.

    Prabhas’s Next Works

    Meanwhile, Prabhas's next big film to grace the big screens will be Saaho, which is one of the highly awaited ventures. The film will release on August 15, 2018. The actor is also working in another period film, which is being directed by Radhakrishna Kumar.

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue