 »   »   »  Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director For A Big Budget Venture?

The Telugu film industry is all set to witness some really big projects. All the fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the actor's next venture after Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. In fact, Prabhas has rightly turned out to be a pan-Indian star, who enjoys a great fan base in the northern part of India as well. The audiences are keenly looking forward for each upcoming project of the actor. Now, certain speculations have come up regarding one of the upcoming projects of Prabhas, which is sure leave Prabhas fans thrilled and excited. Read on to know more about the same here.
KGF
As you all know, Kannada movie KGF has rightly turned out to be the movie of the moments, with the film fetching great responses. Even the Telugu version of KGF has been fetching excellent reports from various parts.
Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director?
Now, a few reports have come up regarding the upcoming venture of Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF. According to a recent report by Cinejosh, reports have been doing the rounds that a project with Prabhas and Prasanth Neel is in the planning and it will be produced by Dil Raju.
Prasanth Neel Met Prabhas?
The report also adds that Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF had met Prabhas, upon the big success of KGF. The reports also suggests that the film is in its initial stages and might take off in the year 2020.
Prabhas’s Next Works
Meanwhile, Prabhas's next big film to grace the big screens will be Saaho, which is one of the highly awaited ventures. The film will release on August 15, 2018. The actor is also working in another period film, which is being directed by Radhakrishna Kumar.