English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas In The Shoes Of A Hollywood Star; Did That Go Down Well With The Audiences?

    By Manu
    |

    Prabhas is set deliver a fabulous action entertainer in the form of Saaho, which ranks high in the expectations list. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is a big-budget venture and it is shaping up as a pan-Indian film that is to be released in multiple languages.

    The social media is abuzz about the movie and fan made posters of the film have been ruling the roost both online and offline. Interestingly, the reports on social media suggests that one such poster of Saaho has reportedly being exhibited in Mumbai, among the list of upcoming movies.

    Prabhas In The Shoes Of A Hollywood Star; Did That Go Down Well With The Audiences?

    This particular poster has Prabhas in the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Cruise with the poster being an exact replica of the poster of Tom Cruise's previous film Oblivion. This new poster of Prabhas' Saaho has went viral on social media. The poster has been receiving praises and at the same time, it has also received backlashes for merely copying the theme of another poster. However, the makers of the film have not shared this poster of the movie, which has led everyone to believe that this is not an official poster.

    The works of Saaho is reportedly progressing and the makers are yet to make a final official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie. With Prabhas, Saaho also features Shradha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal etc., in important roles.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue