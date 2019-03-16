Prabhas In The Shoes Of A Hollywood Star; Did That Go Down Well With The Audiences?

Prabhas is set deliver a fabulous action entertainer in the form of Saaho, which ranks high in the expectations list. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is a big-budget venture and it is shaping up as a pan-Indian film that is to be released in multiple languages.

The social media is abuzz about the movie and fan made posters of the film have been ruling the roost both online and offline. Interestingly, the reports on social media suggests that one such poster of Saaho has reportedly being exhibited in Mumbai, among the list of upcoming movies.

This particular poster has Prabhas in the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Cruise with the poster being an exact replica of the poster of Tom Cruise's previous film Oblivion. This new poster of Prabhas' Saaho has went viral on social media. The poster has been receiving praises and at the same time, it has also received backlashes for merely copying the theme of another poster. However, the makers of the film have not shared this poster of the movie, which has led everyone to believe that this is not an official poster.

The works of Saaho is reportedly progressing and the makers are yet to make a final official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie. With Prabhas, Saaho also features Shradha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal etc., in important roles.

