    Prabhas To Come Up With Twin Surprises For His Fans? The Exciting Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    Prabhas's popularity has no bounds now and he is called a pan-Indian star for every good reason. Post Baahubali, he has turned out to be an actor who is being looked up to by every Indian movie buff and now, certain updates that have been doing the rounds regarding his upcoming films are sure to leave them overjoyed.

    If some of the reports that have come up are to be believed, Prabhas might be a part of SS Rajamouli's next venture RRR as well. Ever since the project was announced, rumours were rife regarding the Baahubali actor's association with RRR.

    Now, speculations have been doing the rounds that Prabhas might play his part as a narrator in RRR. The unconfirmed reports suggest that Prabhas might give voice over introduction for the lead characters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the film.

    At the same time, the report also suggests that Prabhas might be seen on screen as well. If reports are to be believed, the actor would be seen playing a cameo role as a freedom fighter in this much-awaited film of SS Rajamouli.

    However, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet. Let us hope that these reports turn out to be true and if it happens, it would be exciting to see the Baahubali combo back for the big movie.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

