Prabhas To Don The Hat Of A Playboy In This Movie? [Deets Inside]

While the audiences are waiting for Saaho, Prabha's next big film after Baahubali, the talks surrounding Prabhas' 20th film has already begun and the latest updates doing the rounds are sure to be interesting ones for the fans of this pan-Indian star.

Prabhas's next film after Saaho will be with director Radha Krishna Kumar and the reports claim that it would be completely different from the recent flicks of the actor. Now, certain reports are out regarding Prabhas' role in the movie too.

According to the reports, Prabhas will be seen in two different shades in the film and in one among those avatars, he would be seen essaying a playboy kind of a character. At the same time, in another avatar, he would be seen in the shoes of a lover boy. However, the team is yet to make an official update regarding the character portrayed by Prabhas in the film.

Reports also suggest that this Prabhas movie will be set in a different time period. Most recently, reports also came in that the movie will have two female lead actresses. If reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal have been roped in to play the roles of the leading ladies in the movie.