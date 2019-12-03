    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas To Get Married After Jaan's Release? Inside Deets Out!

      By
      |

      Prabhas will soon be resuming work on his film with director Radhakrishna, being referred to as 'Jaan', and this has given his supporters a reason to rejoice. The movie, starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, has piqued the curiosity and this bears testimony to the Baahubali hero's star power. Now, here is some big news for 'Darlings'. According to Cinejosh, his aunt Shyamala Devi recently revealed that the 40-year-old will be tying the knot after wrapping up 'Jaan'. She, however, did not reveal the bride's name, adding to the suspense.

      Prabhas To Get Married After Jaans Release? Inside Deets Out!

      In case, you did not know, Prabhas's marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite a while now. The grapevine suggests that he is dating/in love with Anushka Shetty. However, the hero has already made it clear that 'Devasena' is just a good friend.

      "Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in the last two years? The question was posed to me on Karan Johar's show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Baahubali co-star) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn't as if I had prepared them," (sic) he had said a few months ago.

      Prabhas was also linked to his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor, which took cinemagoers by surprise. However, the rumour died down after the film's release.

      On the professional side of things, Prabhas might soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a flick, produced by actor Ram Charan. An official update about this is likely to be made soon. There has also been talk of director Parasuram trying to get a session with him. As such, if things work out, the Tollywood heartthrob might collaborate with the Geetha Govindam filmmaker too in the near future.

      Read more about: prabhas jaan
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue