Prabhas To Get Married After Jaan's Release? Inside Deets Out!

Prabhas will soon be resuming work on his film with director Radhakrishna, being referred to as 'Jaan', and this has given his supporters a reason to rejoice. The movie, starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, has piqued the curiosity and this bears testimony to the Baahubali hero's star power. Now, here is some big news for 'Darlings'. According to Cinejosh, his aunt Shyamala Devi recently revealed that the 40-year-old will be tying the knot after wrapping up 'Jaan'. She, however, did not reveal the bride's name, adding to the suspense.

In case, you did not know, Prabhas's marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite a while now. The grapevine suggests that he is dating/in love with Anushka Shetty. However, the hero has already made it clear that 'Devasena' is just a good friend.

"Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in the last two years? The question was posed to me on Karan Johar's show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Baahubali co-star) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn't as if I had prepared them," (sic) he had said a few months ago.

Prabhas was also linked to his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor, which took cinemagoers by surprise. However, the rumour died down after the film's release.

On the professional side of things, Prabhas might soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a flick, produced by actor Ram Charan. An official update about this is likely to be made soon. There has also been talk of director Parasuram trying to get a session with him. As such, if things work out, the Tollywood heartthrob might collaborate with the Geetha Govindam filmmaker too in the near future.