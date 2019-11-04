Prabhas To Help Ram Charan Recover From Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Debacle?

Ram Charan, the one and only 'Mega Power Star' of Telugu cinema, recently suffered a setback when his second production venture, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy failed to live up to expectations. Now, it seems that the young hero has come up with a master plan to bounce back in style. According to reports, Ram Charan is set to produce actor Prabhas's film with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. A formal announcement about this is likely to be made in the near future.

In case, you did not know, Prabhas and Koratala Siva previously collaborated for the 2013 release Mirchi, which clicked with the mass audience. In fact, the action-drama, featuring 'Lady Superstar' Anushka Shetty as the female lead, is regarded as a cult movie by 'Darlings'. As such, Prabhas and Koratala Siva's new flick might prove to be a money-spinner, which suggests that Ram Charan is making a wise move.

Interestingly, Prabhas and Ram Charan share a good rapport and have tremendous respect for each other. The Yevadu hero was one of the first stars to praise Darling's Baahubali 2.

"Our Darling Prabhas was outstanding as Baahubali. powerful look and exhilarating performance .

My Dear friend Rana, at his evil best - he did fabulous job both ages. Anushka,Tamana ,Ramyakrishna garu and Sathyaraj garu arrest you with their performances," (sic) Ram Charan had written on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be resuming work on the eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The film, directed by Radha Krishna, stars Tulu girl Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and this has grabbed plenty of attention. It is likely to release sometime in 2020.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-hyped RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, has Jr NTR as the parallel lead. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

