Prabhas To Play A Double Role In Prabhas 20? Baahubali Connect Excites Darlings!

Prabhas, the one and only 'Darling' of Telugu cinema, will soon be resuming the shoot of the eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The film, helmed by Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar has already created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this bears testimony to his star power. Now, here is a big update about Prabhas 20. According to reports, the Baahubali hero will be playing a double role in the movie, proving his range as a performer.

Prabhas is reportedly playing a young man as well as his father in Prabhas 20, and this has piqued the curiosity big time. If this is indeed the case, then 'Darlings' are in for a treat.

The buzz is that Prabhas will be seen sporting a completely new look for the father role and this might add a new dimension to Prabhas 20.

Prabhas had played a dual role (Mahendra Baahubali and Amrendra Baahubali) in the iconic Baahubali series, which redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. As such, fans are bound to have high hopes from Prabhas 20 and this could prove to be a double-edged sword.

In case, you did know, Prabhas 20 is a romantic drama that revolves around a passionate love story and reportedly features a commercial storyline. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Prabhas and this might be one of its biggest highlights. Just like the highly ambitious Saaho, Prabhas 20 is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and will get a pan-India release. However, unlike Sujeeth's film, it is likely to be in sync with Tollywood sensibilities.

Prabhas 20 is likely to arrive in theatres sometime in 2020.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prabhas might soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a commercial flick, produced by Ram Charan. An official announcement about this is likely to be made pretty soon.

