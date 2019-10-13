Prabhas To Reveal His Bride’s Name On His Birthday? Exciting Rumour Goes Viral

Prabhas is arguably the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood. The heartthrob's impending marriage has been a topic of discussion for some time and this serves as strong proof of his popularity. Even though 'Darling' has made it clear that he does not like talking about his personal life in public, some sections of the media keep asking him about his wedding plans on a daily basis. Now, here some big news for Prabhas fans. The buzz is that the Baahubali hero might announce his wedding date on his birthday (October 23). Some reports also claim that will most probably reveal his bride's name on the special occasion, and this has taken social media by storm.

Interestingly, not just 'Darlings', but Prabhas's family members too want him to walk down the aisle ASAP.

"We are waiting eagerly for his marriage. We cannot, however, disclose the marriage date as he is busy with the shootings at present. However, we are eager to make hulchul in Prabhas' marriage," (sic) Prabhas's sister had once said.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the much-hyped Saaho, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office on August 30, 2019. While the film eventually proved to be a disappointment in the Telugu states, it emerged as a big winner in the Hindi belt. Saaho, helmed by young filmmaker Sujeeth, featured the 39-year-old hero in a dashing new avatar that clicked with 'die-hard fans'. The film featured Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi, Chunky Panday and Neil Nitin Mukesh too were a part of the cast.

With Saaho in the past, Prabhas is working on Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The film, directed by 'Jil' Radhakrishna, features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with the pan-India sensation. Prabhas 20, being shot in Telugu and Hindi, will arrive in theatres sometime in 2020.