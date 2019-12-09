Prabhas To Shelve Jaan And Announce A New Movie? Shocking Rumour Goes Viral

A few months ago, Prabhas received a big shock when the much-hyped Saaho underperformed in the Telugu states, failing to impress most movie buffs. Post the debacle, 'Darling' took a break from work and put his film with director Radha Krishna Kumar, being referred to as 'Jaan', on hold. Recently, a website claimed that he was not interested in resuming the flick and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, here is some more disturbing news for 'die-hard fans'. According to Cinejosh, Prabhas's well-wishers have asked him to scrap the Hindi-Telugu bilingual and take up a new project.

Like Saaho, 'Jaan' too is being shot against an impressive budget and has a pan-India plot. However, unlike the Sujeeth movie, it does not feature mass elements, which makes it a riskier venture than expected.

In case, you did not know, it stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The Tulu lady will be seen in a glam avatar in 'Jaan', which might make young hearts skip a beat. A while ago, she had said the movie will be a unique experience for cinegoers.

"We have finished two schedules and looking forward to shoot the rest. It is going to be something that the audience has never seen before I feel, because we are doing a European period film," she had told a top website.

Needless to say, she'll be disappointed if 'Jaan' gets scrapped.

Coming back to Prabhas, he might soon be teaming up with ace director Koratala Siva for a mass movie, backed by Ram Charan. The grapevine also suggests, Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram is keen on teaming up with the 'Rebel Star'.

The rumour mills also indicate that there is an outside chance of him teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel in the near future.

So, should Prabhas go ahead with 'Jaan'? Comments, please!