Prabhas To Team Up With Filmmaker Shankar For An Actioner? Deets Inside!

Prabhas is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most popular actors in Telugu cinema. The mass hero is loved by one and all due to his humble nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some big news for 'Darlings'. According to reports, the Baahubali star might soon be teaming up with maverick filmmaker S Shankar for an action entertainer, to be shot against a big budget. The grapevine suggests, it will have a strong social message, which might click with a pan-India audience.

Shankar is considered to be 'India's James Cameron', which clearly bears testimony to his skills as a filmmaker. On the other hand, Prabhas is a bonafide 'A-lister', who has delivered three consecutive hits (Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho) in the Hindi belt, proving his mettle. As such, this will be a deadly combination.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old heartthrob is expected to resume work on his movie with Radha Krishna Kumar, being referred to as 'Jaan', pretty soon. The film, touted to be romantic-drama, marks his first collaboration with Aravinda Sametha beauty Pooja Hegde and this has piqued the curiosity. The flick is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, making it a high stakes affair.

On the other hand, the Sivaji director is working on the much-hyped Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The film, being made on a grand scale, features Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Actors Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are a part of the cast.

Some time ago, Shankar had revealed that the veteran actor's performance will be a highlight of the biggie.

"A lot of people still tell me that Indian is my career best. Now, even after twenty years, Kamal sir rocks as Senapathi. He uses his entire body, shooting spot, CG techniques, camera angle and delivers a 360-degree performance. You can place five different cameras surrounding him yet he will know which camera would be perfect to capture the particular emotion," he had told a website.

Shankar might also team up with Tamil star Vijay in the near future.

