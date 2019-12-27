Prabhas To Tie The Knot Soon? Prabhas’ Aunt Shyamala Devi Reveals His Marriage Plans!

Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth's action flick Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Marriage rumors about the Baahubali actor have always been On and Off. The pan-Indian actor gained a large fanbase inside and outside India, after the success of his Baahubali series. Earlier, there were speculations that the Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were in a secret relationship, but both the actors denied any such claims to be true.

The recent update is that, the Mirchi actor is expected to tie the knot soon after the completion of his upcoming flick Jaan. Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi has revealed some titbits about his marriage plans. She has revealed that Prabhas is all set to marry soon after his next film Jaan, and their family is eagerly waiting for the actor's marriage.

"We are eagerly waiting for Prabhas' marriage. We have a good laugh about the non-stop rumours on his marriage and the bride. Ours is a huge family and we are looking for the right woman who will freely mingle with us," Shyamala Devi was quoted saying to a Telugu online news portal.

Prabhas has signed up his next with K.K. Radha Krishna, which is titled Jaan. The film has Pooja Hegde pairing up with Prabhas. The romantic drama will be shot majorly in Europe.

After Jaan, Prabhas might sign up his next with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy. The film is tentatively titled as Devil. Speculations say that Prabhas has agreed to work with Sandeep's project.

Sandeep became one of the popular directors in Bollywood after his venture Kabir Singh. It is reported that the Kabir Singh director narrated the script to Ranbir Kapoor first. As Ranbir is busy with Shamshera and Brahmastra currently, he cannot accept the offer. Sandeep, who wants to begin the project soon has met Prabhas and narrated the story, to which the Baahubali actor has reportedly said "Yes".

Prabhas' previous flick Saaho did not do well commercially. The movie was one of the highest expected movies of 2019, but ended as a failure. The actor's fans are expecting big for his next flick Jaan. Let's see what Prabhas has for us!

