Prabhas To Work With Koratala Siva Soon? Another Mirchi On Cards?

There's no denying that Prabhas is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Tollywood. 'Darling' is also considered to be a pan-India sensation and this bears testimony to his star power. Now, here is some big news for Prabhas fans. According to a leading website, the Baahubali hero recently met top filmmaker Koratala Siva and expressed a desire to collaborate with him in the near future. The Janatha Garage director shares a good rapport with the 40-year-old heartthrob, which suggests that he might come up with a script pretty soon.

Prabhas and Koratala Siva collaborated for the 2013 release Mirchi, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all quarters. The action-drama, featuring Anushka Shetty as the leading lady, clicked with the masses and this helped it rake in the moolah. As such, many feel that collaborating with Koratala Siva might be a good move on Prabhas's part.

Interestingly, the Koratala Siva and Prabhas film is likely to go on floors only after both men wrap up their current projects. The Bharat Ane Nenu director will soon begin work on Chiru 152, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film is likely to have political undertones, which makes it a high stakes affair.

On the other hand, Prabhas is set to resume work on his eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The film, helmed by Radhakrishna Kumar, is touted to be a romantic-entertainer with plenty of commercial elements. It is, however, unlikely to have too many action scenes as Prabhas wants it to be completely different from Saaho. Jaan stars Tulu lady Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Tollywood's resident 'Rebel'. It will most probably hit screens sometime next year.

So, do you think Koratala Siva and Prabhas will be able to deliver another Mirchi? Comments, please!

