    Prabhas Using Baahubali 3 As A Trick To Avoid Questions About Anushka Shetty?

    By
    |

    Prabhas is all set to entertain with the eagerly awaited Saaho, slated to arrive in theatres tomorrow (August 30, 2019). The film, helmed by young filmmaker Sujeeth, features 'Darling' in a brand new avatar and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, Prabhas is in the limelight for a rather surprising reason. According to a leading website, the mass hero is using a rather unique strategy to avoid questions about his 'affair' with Anushka Shetty.

    A Clever Ploy?

    A Clever Ploy?

    Prabhas recently left fans surprised when he said that Baahubali 3 might happen sometime in the near future. He even added that SS Rajamouli has a few scripts in mind to the 'dream project, which took social media by storm. The buzz is that this is just a clever way of avoiding queries about his personal life.

    Might Be True

    Might Be True

    Prabhas is a shy individual, who does not like talking about his personal life at all. In fact, some time ago, he had even asked his uncle Krishnam Raju to refrain from talking about his marriage plans in public. As such, this theory might be true.

    The Background

    The Background

    Prabhas has often been linked to Billa co-star Anushka Shetty, much to the delight of countless fans. Even though the Rebel Star has made it clear that the Tulu lady is just a friend, these rumours refuse to die down. Recently, while speaking at the Saaho press meet in Bengaluru, Prabhas said that he is asked about the 'Lady Superstar' on a daily basis.

    About Saaho

    About Saaho

    Saaho, touted to be India's grandest 'action entertainer', features Prabhas in the role of a cop and revolves around a heist. The film stars Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of Saaho.

    So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
