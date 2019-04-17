English
    Prabhas' Viral Photo Leaves Fans Worried Due To This Reason

    In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, featured him in a double role and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. With 2017 in the rear-view, the 'Rebel' is currently shooting for Saaho which is one of the biggest releases of the year. Now, here is some surprising news for the actor's fans.

    A photo of Prabhas with Bollywood singer Nitin Mukesh is going viral for an unexpected reason. Most fans feel that 'Darling' does not look his usual dashing self in the photo as he has put in too much effort for Saaho. However, at the same time, some of them feel that there is nothing to worry about as the jaded look is the result of bad lighting and nothing else.

    Arun rebel @Arunrebel14

    Darling will give u very good answer after the movie is released...... This might happen due to heavy workouts and stunts

    kairavi @kairavi69

    Ageing is a part of life, wether his hair line receding or not, didn't make any difference. He is natural actor. his acting skills r important and his humbleness adds 'cherry to the icing ' for me he will b my Hero forever.

    jeetu @jeethinjeetu

    Everyone will get answers once saaho will release....

    Social media is a funny place indeed.

    In case you did not know, Saaho is touted to be am action-thriller and features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

    Besides Saaho, the action hero also has a movie with Radha Krishna Kumar in this kitty. So, what is your take on the viral photo? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
