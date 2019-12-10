Prabhas Vs Yash: Did Saaho Secure More Views Than KGF On Amazon Prime? The Truth Is Out

Saaho, the biggest Telugu movie of the year, arrived on Amazon Prime some time back, giving Prabhas fans a reason to rejoice. While detractors trolled it, 'Darlings' loved the action-thriller and watched it again. Shortly thereafter, Tollywood fans got into an ugly war with Yash supporters, who claimed that the pan-India biggie KGF had secured more 'views' than Sujeeth's flick on the popular platform. Both sides hurled insults at each other and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, it seems that the showdown was based on 'cooked' facts.

According to reports, Amazon Prime never discloses viewership data for new additions to the digital library/catalogue. As such, most of the tall claims being made by fans are baseless and highly avoidable.

In case, you did not know, Saaho, shot against a mammoth budget, featured Prabhas in a stylish new avatar and revolved around the chaos that prevails post a tycoon's death. It starred Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Murali Sharma too were a part of the cast.

Saaho proved to be a failure in the Telugu states but emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt. While talking about the magnum opus, the Baahubali star had said he was 'stressed' before its release as the expectations were quite high.

"My friend told me how kids in Gujarat are singing Baahubali songs. So the pressure is also more. It is scary. I have had so many sleepless nights for Saaho. I couldn't sleep for many days because of the stress. Suddenly it gets on to you," he had told PTI.

Coming to KGF, it was an action-drama, which featured Yash in an intense avatar. Released on December 21, 2018, it set the box office on fire and received rave reviews from all quarters. Its sequel, titled KGF Chapter 2, is slated to arrive in theatres next year.