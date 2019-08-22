English
    Prabhas Wants Anushka Shetty To Get Married Soon?

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have found it hard to escape rumours even after the Baahubali days. Darling's Saaho is lining up for release and he is busy attending promotional interviews. In one such media interaction, Prabhas came up with a very interesting comment, which was also a sarcastic response to the rumours that have hit these two top stars of Telugu film industry. When Prabhas was asked about Anushka Shetty, the actor mentioned that rumours will only subside if one of them gets married soon and the actor's response has surely garnered everyone's attention.

    The Saaho star also went on to mention that he would request Anushka Shetty to get married soon. "Next time when I see Anushka, I will request her to marry someone as soon as possible," the actor said. He gave a clear-cut answer which should shut down all the rumours. "I don't understand why we will hide the fact if we are really in a relationship," Prabhas added.

    Well, both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are seemingly fed up with the rumours and questions that have been doing the rounds ever since the release of Baahubali. Rumours continue to pop up despite both of them making it pretty clear that they are not in a relationship and are just friends. Most recently, a few unconfirmed reports had come up that the two top stars are planning to buy a house in Los Angeles. However, it was later proved to be a mere rumour.

    On the work front, Prabhas starrer Saaho will release on August 30, 2019, and it will make a pan-Indian release on the same day. At the same time, Anushka Shetty will next be seen doing a special appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is yet another prestigious project of Telugu cinema. The Chiranjeevi starrer's trailer had hit the online circuits a couple of days ago.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
