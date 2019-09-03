Prabhas Was Warned By SS Rajamouli Against Doing A Film Like Saaho?

SS Rajamouli Watched Saaho?

It is known to all that Prabhas holds high regards for SS Rajamouli and considers him as a good friend as well as a mentor. According to the report, Prabhas had screened the movie for SS Rajamouli much before the release of the film.

What Rajamouli Had Said?

At the same time, the report also adds that Prabhas had asked SS Rajamouli to help the film out by suggesting some changes but after watching the film, the director mentioned that he is helpless and nothing could be done to this version.

SS Rajamouli Had Warned Prabhas?

Meanwhile, the report also has in it that after Baahubali, SS Rajamouli had advised Prabhas not to do an action movie immediately and had asked him to do a couple of romantic movies since Prabhas is a popular romantic hero in Telugu, which would help in turn him to come out of that Baahubali image.

The New Advise For Prabhas

The report says that Prabhas has invested over Rs 100 crore in the project. At the same time, the report also talks about the new suggestion that SS Rajamouli has given to Prabhas. Rumour has in it that he has asked him to do at least five small movies ao as to deficit the losses that he might incur from Saaho.