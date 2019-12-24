Prati Roju Pandaage Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Good Performance!

Day 4 Collections

According to reports that have come up on Twitter, Prati Roju Pandaage went on to collect a share of around Rs 1.64 crore on its fourth day at AP/TS box office. It means that the movie witnessed only an admissable drop at the box office on Monday, which was a working day.

4 Days Collections

Earlier, reports had come up that the film collected around Rs 9 crore share over the first weekend. Now, it is being believed that the movie has gone past the 10-crore share mark at the AP/TS box office within the first four days of run.

USA Box Office

Meanwhile, reports reveal that Prati Roju Pandaage has already emerged as a hit at the USA box office. According to reports, the film has collected around Rs $288K from the USA box office and has turned out to be Sai Dharam Tej's top-grossing movie at the USA box office.

Worldwide Collections

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with an update that the film has collected around Rs 23 crore gross within 4 days of run at the worldwide box office. Now, after four days, the gross is expected to have gone past 27 crore mark. Rumour has it that the film has made a share of around Rs 13 crore from the first four days of run in theatres across the globe.