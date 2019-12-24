Prati Roju Pandaage Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Good Performance!
Prati Roju Pandaage, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles has found the love and acceptance of the family audiences. The movie, which opened to good reviews from the first day audiences, went on to establish its power at the box office by performing extremely well at the box office window over the first weekend. Now, the reports that have come up reveal that Prati Roju Pandaage has further improved the possibilities for it to become a huge hit by collecting decent figures on its first Monday.
Day 4 Collections
According to reports that have come up on Twitter, Prati Roju Pandaage went on to collect a share of around Rs 1.64 crore on its fourth day at AP/TS box office. It means that the movie witnessed only an admissable drop at the box office on Monday, which was a working day.
4 Days Collections
Earlier, reports had come up that the film collected around Rs 9 crore share over the first weekend. Now, it is being believed that the movie has gone past the 10-crore share mark at the AP/TS box office within the first four days of run.
USA Box Office
Meanwhile, reports reveal that Prati Roju Pandaage has already emerged as a hit at the USA box office. According to reports, the film has collected around Rs $288K from the USA box office and has turned out to be Sai Dharam Tej's top-grossing movie at the USA box office.
Worldwide Collections
Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with an update that the film has collected around Rs 23 crore gross within 4 days of run at the worldwide box office. Now, after four days, the gross is expected to have gone past 27 crore mark. Rumour has it that the film has made a share of around Rs 13 crore from the first four days of run in theatres across the globe.