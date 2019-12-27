Prati Roju Pandage Box Office Collections (First Week): A Record For Sai Dharam Tej!

Prati Roju Pandage has turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office and the film is all set to be one among the major hits of the year. The Sai Dharam Tej starrer, which hit theatres on December 20, 2019 is doing a steady business in theatres. Now, the film has entered the second week of run and according to reports that have come up, Prati Roju Pandage has collected a gross of around Rs 40 crore from seven days of run in theatres across the globe.

Meanwhile, Prati Roju Pandage has also created a record in terms of collections. According to reports, by collecting above Rs 40 crore in its first week, the Maruthi directorial has turned out to be the highest first-week grosser of Sai Dharam Tej so far. It also the top grosser of director Maruthi so far.

Reports reveal that the film has collected a share of around Rs 20 crore in seven days, which are really impressive figures. The film is doing strong business in AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film performed well during the weekdays as well and thus improving its box office numbers. Some of the reports reveal that Prati Roju Pandage has collected a share of around Rs 17 crore in seven days.

Meanwhile, the film is continuing its run in a good number of centres and Prati Roju Pandage is expected to be the top performer over the weekend. It is being believed that the film will go on to earn the hit status in the next couple of days. Family audiences have lapped up this movie, which has been appreciated by various celebrities as well.

Raashi Khanna essays the leading lady in this family entertainer. Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh etc., are also a part of the film's star cast.