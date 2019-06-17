Priya Prakash Varrier Faces Backlash Due To WRONG DECISIONS?

Only a few celebrities have enjoyed instantaneous success and fame like Priya Prakash Varrier. She stole the hearts of millions with the viral wink, which took down the internet. She became an overnight sensation and offers started to pour in for the actress. In fact, the actress also went on to appear in some big commercials.

While many rumours had come up regarding Priya Prakash Varrier's debut in Tollywood, the audiences were left waiting for the actress' impending debut. Now, once again rumours have come up that she has been roped in for Nithiin's upcoming film.

It is being said that Priya Varrier had received some really huge offers from Tollywood but the actress left everyone shocked by demanding a heavy paycheck for the films.

Now, if the reports that have come up are to be believed, Priya Prakash Varrier might be seen as the second heroine in Nithiin's upcoming film. It is being said that popular actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the main leading lady of this upcoming movie. No official confirmation has come regarding these yet.

Some of the reports claim that she demanding a hefty paycheck for the initial offers might have been a wrong decision by the actress. However, her fans are definitely waiting to see her debut movie in Telugu. Let us hope that we would get a clear picture regarding Priya Prakash Varrier's debut Telugu movie soon and thus leaving her fans happy.

