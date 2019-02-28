Priyanka Jawalkar Looks Hot & Cute In Red; The New Photos Are Simply Jaw-dropping Ones!

Through Taxiwala, the Vijaya Deverakoda movie, which was a money-spinner at the box office, Priyanka Jawalkar, the young actress found a place of her own in the Telugu film industry. In the film, she essayed the role of Anu, which gained good responses from the audiences. Despite being her debut Telugu movie, she showcased a confident performance worth talking about.

The young beauty who hails from Maharashtra is now a well-known name in the Tollywood film circuits and now, a few photos of Priyanka Jawalkar from a recent photoshoot is sure to make your heart skip a beat. In these photos, the Taxiwala actress looks absolutely stunning in a red gown and she has indeed stolen the hearts of many with this stunning makeover.

Nevertheless, Priyanka Jawalkar fans will have to wait a bit more to know about the actress' next film in Tollywood. Speculations are rife that she has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in Akhil Akkineni's next movie, which will be directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Certain other reports also claim that she will be seen as the leading lady in Ravi Teja's next big movie. We have to wait for the official announcements to get a clearer picture.