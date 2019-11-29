RIP Priyanka Reddy: Tollywood Mourns Veterinary Doctor's Murder
Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor who had gone missing on November 27, Wednesday, was found dead and burnt on November 28, Thursday. Reportedly, Priyanka was brutally gang-raped and murdered when she was on her way to her house in Shadnagar post visiting a dermatologist in Gachibowli on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Her body was found below an underpass in Chatanpally village, about 30 kilometres away from Shadnagar. As per the latest reports, the investigation team has arrested four men, including a truck driver, his assistant, and two others in connection with the rape and murder of Priyanka Reddy.
The heinous crime has left the nation in a state of shock. Tollywood too is taken aback by the rape and murder of Priyanka Reddy. Several popular names of the Telugu film industry, including Allari Naresh, Keerthy Suresh, Chinmayi Sripada, Mehreen Pirzada, Shravya Varma and others have mourned the death of the veterinary doctor on social media.
Check out what the Tollywood celebrities have to say, here...
Allari Naresh
Allari Naresh, the popular actor stated that the crime is totally gruesome and heinous. The actor also remarked that our race will never have a future until we protect our girls.
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh, the Mahanati actress revealed that she was devastated and heartbroken to know that Dr Priyanka Reddy was raped and burnt alive. The actress stated that she was left speechless when she learned that the crime happened in Hyderabad, which she considered being a super safe city.
Chinmayi Sripada
Chinmayi Sripada, the singer-voice artist lashed out on her Twitter page, revealing how girls are asked to stay at home after the reports of Dr Priyanka's murder came out. Chinmayi also shared a message she received from a follower, describing the current situation at her home along with her tweet.
Mehreen Pirzada
Mehreen Pirzada, the Chanakya actress revealed how shocked she is, after hearing what happened to Dr Priyanka Reddy. The actress urged that culprits need to be brought to justice as soon as possible.
Shravya Varma
Shravya Varma, the renowned stylist of Tollywood, stated that she is drenched in fear like never before, after learning about the heinous crime. Shravya also revealed that the crime scene was close to her home.
Sudheer Babu
Sudheer Babu, the Sammohanam actor took to Twitter to express his grief over the death of Priyanka. The actor shared the emergency cell numbers of various locations along with his tweet and urged the women out there to take the help of the police and live location apps during emergency situations.