Hyderabad Veterinary Doctor Raped & Burnt Alive: Tollywood Mourns The Murder

A 27-year-old veterinary doctor from Hyderabad who had gone missing on November 27, Wednesday, was found dead and burnt on November 28, Thursday. Reportedly, the doctor brutally gang-raped and murdered when she was on her way to her house in Shadnagar post visiting a dermatologist in Gachibowli on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Her body was found below an underpass in Chatanpally village, about 30 kilometers away from Shadnagar. As per the latest reports, the investigation team has arrested four men, including a truck driver, his assistant, and two others in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor.

The heinous crime has left the nation in a state of shock. Tollywood too is taken aback by the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor. Several popular names of the Telugu film industry, including Allari Naresh, Keerthy Suresh, Chinmayi Sripada, Mehreen Pirzada, Shravya Varma and others have mourned the murder on social media.

Check out what the Tollywood celebrities have to say

