Producer Dil Raju Upset With Rashmika Mandanna? Drops Her From A Movie?

Rashmika Upsets Dil Raju?

According to Cinejosh, ace producer Dil Raju is furious with Rashmika for turning down the flick and feels she is being 'thankless'. The grapevine suggests that he has virtually decided to refrain from working with her in the near future. In fact, the Maharshi producer has already dropped plans of casting her in his movie with upcoming director Shashi, confirming the rift.

A Blunder?

Dil Raju, a brand in his own right, has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and proved that he is a synonym for success. As such, some folks feel that getting into his bad books is not a good idea. All in all, Rashmika might have made a big mistake by rejecting Chay's movie.

The Background

Interestingly, this is not the first time, the 'Kodava Beauty' has said 'no' to a lucrative offer. Recently, she reportedly refused to star opposite Bollywood hero Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey, much to the shock of all concerned. While initial reports suggested that the Geetha Govindam girl did not have dates, the latest buzz is, she missed out on the flick as she demanded a high remuneration.

Work Matters

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu. The film, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has piqued the curiosity and this might help it open on a terrific note this Sankranti. She also has Nithiin's Bheeshma and the Kannada flick Pogaru in her kitty