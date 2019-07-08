English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Psycho Saiyaan: Prabhas Fans Thrash Saaho First Song; Call The Worst Number Ever

    By
    |

    In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, featuring 'Darling' in a double role, did full justice to his abilities and became a global sensation. With the Baahubali series in the rear-view, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year.

    Here is some shocking news for Prabhas fans. The Psycho Saiyaan video song from Saaho was released a few hours ago and it upset movie buffs big time. Most folks are of the opinion that the song is an absolute letdown with no saving grace.

    venkat nz‏ @NzVenka

    Teaser and making are international standard but this song is pretty average. it looks like dubbing song.

    VAMSI@Asf @nishanthsvamsi

    deeply disappointed.. sir Hindi lo teesi telugu lo dub chesinattu undi... #PsychoSaiyaan OMG Anni patalu Ila unte... Local Telugu fans are disappointed.

    04smramukeers

    Hindi version is far better den Telugu. Concentrated more on Hindi audience.

    Balu‏ @Balu15786388

    tf u guys r dng disappointed with telugu lyricstelugu movie telugu la tiyandayya fans ni VP cheyakandiplz Chala xpect chesinam ..................but MG chesrau

    Rajukanuganti‏ @rajukanuganti

    The song is not good worst song ever in Prabhas career

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an out and out action-thriller that features Prabhas in a brand new avatar. The buzz is that its action scenes are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The film has Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

    Saaho is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

    So, will Saaho be able to overcome the negativity and find success? Tell us in the space below.

    Saaho Song 'Psycho Saiyaan': Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Raise Up The Heat In This Party Song

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue