Psycho Saiyaan: Prabhas Fans Thrash Saaho First Song; Call The Worst Number Ever

In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, featuring 'Darling' in a double role, did full justice to his abilities and became a global sensation. With the Baahubali series in the rear-view, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year.

Here is some shocking news for Prabhas fans. The Psycho Saiyaan video song from Saaho was released a few hours ago and it upset movie buffs big time. Most folks are of the opinion that the song is an absolute letdown with no saving grace.

venkat nz‏ @NzVenka Teaser and making are international standard but this song is pretty average. it looks like dubbing song. VAMSI@Asf @nishanthsvamsi deeply disappointed.. sir Hindi lo teesi telugu lo dub chesinattu undi... #PsychoSaiyaan OMG Anni patalu Ila unte... Local Telugu fans are disappointed. 04smramukeers Hindi version is far better den Telugu. Concentrated more on Hindi audience. Balu‏ @Balu15786388 tf u guys r dng disappointed with telugu lyricstelugu movie telugu la tiyandayya fans ni VP cheyakandiplz Chala xpect chesinam ..................but MG chesrau Rajukanuganti‏ @rajukanuganti The song is not good worst song ever in Prabhas career

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an out and out action-thriller that features Prabhas in a brand new avatar. The buzz is that its action scenes are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The film has Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

Saaho is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

