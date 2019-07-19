Puri Jagannadh Insults Mahesh Babu With This Brutal Dig? Prince Fans Explode In Anger

It is no secret that noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is currently going through a lean phase on the professional front. He has not delivered a hit since the 2015 cop-drama Temper, which has taken a toll on his standing in the industry. With duds like Paisa Vasool and Mehbooba in the past, the mass director is back in the limelight due to his latest movie iSmart Shankar, which released yesterday (July 18, 2019) amidst much fare. The film, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead, has opened on a good note and has the potential to revive his career.

Now, here is some shocking news for Puri Jagannadh. During an interview, the Pokkiri director said that Mahesh Babu will work with him once again only if he continues delivering hits. Puri Jagannadh added that Mahesh Babu fans understand his value better than the man himself.

"I worked with Mahesh for a couple of movies. His fans have been asking me to work with him again. But the real fact is that Mahesh will work only with directors who are on a success track. I wanted to clear this to his fans several times but could not. They still have so much belief in me," he said.

As expected, this sly dig at 'Prince' created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Here are some tweets.

Meenakarri @usha_meena Seeing the trend that mahesh is following from past few years this statement seems true .....@ismart_Sai If really that is mahesh intention....Then I'm happy as a fan:)....Atleast he started saying no😊....Naa ❤️da lo cnmalu tiste enti tiyyakapothe enti....Prathi okkadi tho maata padalsivastundi U lost my respect man @purijagan arunjreddy @arunjreddy Yes absolutely if you see Mahesh's film records all the director either have worked with him before or delivered a big hit preceding his movie, his fans blame tarak but he is the one who runs behind success SRINU RAJETI @Rajeti9 With all due respect- it's easy to comment or criticise a person who really not hurts anyone. Precisely this film industry spinning around money.

So, do you agree with Puri Jagannadh? Comments, please!

(Social media posts are unedited)